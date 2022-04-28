HANNIBAL, NY – Students in the Hannibal Central School District will be able to hone their reading abilities thanks to a donation from Annal’s Angels.

The nonprofit organization was created to honor two local children, Maryella and Elizabeth Annal, who passed away in an automobile crash on the New York State Thruway in September 2020.

“Both girls loved to share with others, and Maryella especially loved to read,” said the girls’ mother, Maureen. “One of the projects of Annal’s Angels is to share books and the love of reading with others.”

That love of reading will carry on at Fairley Elementary through Annal’s Angels, as more than 200 new titles were presented to students in Emily Casper’s class and were added to the shelves of the school’s existing library.

“The books donated today are from several book drives that have been held in honor of Maryella and Elizabeth,” Annal said, noting that the donation to Casper’s class was particularly meaningful. “Emily Casper and her husband Ben spent five summers watching the girls, as well as being cousins. Because of the special connection with Emily and Ben, we wanted to share Annal’s Angels books with her school.”

