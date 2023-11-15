Christmas at Sea Open House & Model Train Village

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to host our annual Christmas at Sea Open House on Sunday, December 10th from 1-4:00 pm. Come and celebrate this unique holiday tradition in Oswego’s Historic Maritime District, located on the West First Street Pier.

In addition to enjoying homemade cookies and punch, visitors are encouraged to enjoy the new Museum exhibit, “Engraving the Past”, view maritime themed holiday trees and see the model train village exhibition courtesy of Fred Regan of the Oswego Valley Railroad Association. Santa Claus will arrive at 2:00 pm via US Coast Guard boat and be available till 3:30 pm to hear your child’s Christmas wish. There is plenty to see and do while waiting for your turn with Santa such as making a keepsake at our craft table, listen to a festive story, tour the museum and watch the model train run through the waterfront village under our holiday tree!

This event is free and open to the public. The Museum and Treasure Chest Gift Shop are open daily, 1-5:00 pm for your holiday shopping convenience. For more information call (315) 342-0480, visit www.hlwmm.org or www.facebook.com/hlwmm.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...