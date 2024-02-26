OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department partners with the Food Bank of Central New York to host multiple mobile food pantries around the county in March.

Anyone in need of food assistance can attend a mobile food pantry to receive a free box of food. There are no income requirements for recipients; however, boxes are limited to one per household while supplies last.

The March mobile food pantry schedule is:

Tuesday, March 5 from 3 to 5 p.m.: Life Church, 2856 NYS Rte. 49, Central Square. (entrance is on county Route 37)

Tuesday, March 12 from 3 to 5 p.m.: Palermo United Methodist Church, 11 Co. Rte. 35, Fulton.

Mobile food pantries are drive-up events and attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles.

For more information, call the Food Bank of Central New York at 315-437-1899 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the Oswego County Health Department and its programs, call 315-349-3545 or visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/.

