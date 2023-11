The Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association is having their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Wednesday December 6, 2023. This event will be held at the cemetery located at 706 East Broadway in Fulton at 7:00 PM. Along with the tree lighting, there will be holiday singing and a raffle. We hope you can find the time to join us to celebrate this holiday tradition.

