Oswego County Board of Health Meeting Notice And Agenda

February 26, 2024 Contributor

February 26, 2024

TO:            Legislators, News Media

FROM:      Hon. James Karasek, President

 

See meeting notice below:

=============================================================================

Friday                   3/1/2024           9:30 a.m.          Board of Health     Administrative Conference Room

                                                                                                            2nd Floor Health Department

 

Friday, March 1, 2024

9:30 a.m. 

AGENDA

(Tentative)

  1. Approval of Meeting Minutes from February 2, 2024
  1. Board Bylaws – Additional Revision and Discussion
  1. Resolution Adopting Amended Bylaws
  1. Executive Session – Proposed, Pending or Current Litigation – Vape Shop Matters, Public Health Nuisance
  1. Public Health Rankings
  1. By the Numbers
  1. Health Department Updates
  1. Adjournment
  • Next meeting: Friday, April 5, 2024

Print this entry

Be the first to comment

Comment