February 26, 2024
TO: Legislators, News Media
FROM: Hon. James Karasek, President
See meeting notice below:
Friday 3/1/2024 9:30 a.m. Board of Health Administrative Conference Room
2nd Floor Health Department
Friday, March 1, 2024
9:30 a.m.
AGENDA
(Tentative)
- Approval of Meeting Minutes from February 2, 2024
- Board Bylaws – Additional Revision and Discussion
- Resolution Adopting Amended Bylaws
- Executive Session – Proposed, Pending or Current Litigation – Vape Shop Matters, Public Health Nuisance
- Public Health Rankings
- By the Numbers
- Health Department Updates
- Adjournment
- Next meeting: Friday, April 5, 2024
