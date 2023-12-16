Oswego County Holds Final Mobile Food Pantry of the Year

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department partners with the Food Bank of Central New York to host its final mobile food pantry of 2023 on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The event takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bowens Corners United Methodist Church, 758 NYS Rte. 176, Fulton.

Anyone in need of food assistance can attend a mobile food pantry to receive a free box of food. There are no income requirements for recipients; however, boxes are limited to one per household while supplies last.

Mobile food pantries are drive-up events and attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles.

For more information, call the Food Bank of Central New York at 315-437-1899 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the Oswego County Health Department and its programs, call 315-349-3545 or visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...