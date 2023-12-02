Special Olympics New York Hosts The 17Th Annual Oneida Shores Polar Plunge On Sunday, December 3

Brewerton, NY – For those ready to “take the plunge” into the freezing waters of Oneida Lake, the Oneida Shores Polar Plunge is nearly here.

The Polar Plunge is one of the most popular, profitable, and exciting fundraisers for Special Olympics New York. Participants raise money by asking friends, family, colleagues, and acquaintances for donations. Event details are as follows.

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023

9:30am – Registration

12pm – Polar Plunge

Where: Oneida Shores Park

9400 Bartell Rd., Brewerton, NY 13029

What: Over 400 attendees from across New York State will gather at Oneida Shores Park to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics New York athletes in the Central Region.

In addition to the awards for top fundraising team, top fundraising individual, top fundraising first responders, top fundraising Cool School team, and top fundraising Special Olympics Athlete, Special Olympics NY and First Student will be presenting a $500 scholarship to the top fundraising college OR high school student. This event is about more than just jumping in Oneida Lake, it’s an event to spread the mission of Inclusion.

At this event last year, nearly 400 participants raised over $110,000. Individuals and teams who’d like to join this year’s Plunge may do so by registering online at www.PolarPlungeNY.org/CNY . For more information, please contact Michaela Darbyshire, Director of Development, at [email protected] or 315-625-3625.

###

About Special Olympics New York

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 42,000 athletes across New York with year-round sports training, athletic competition, and health screenings. The organization also partners with more than 300 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates. All Special Olympics New York programs are offered at no cost to athletes, their families or caregivers.?The organization has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.com and a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, making it one of the most trusted charities in the business nationally. For additional information about Special Olympics New York, to learn more about getting involved, or to make a donation, visit www.specialolympicsNY.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...