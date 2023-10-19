The Central Square Varsity Football Team Will Host Esm On Friday, October 20Th @ 6:00 Pm

The CS Varsity Football team will host ESM on Friday, October 20th @ 6:00 pm in the Section 3, Class A-2 Division Championship game. The contest winner will earn the number 5 seed in the Class A sectional playoffs, beginning next week. Gates for the contest will open at 5:15 pm and as always the following will be in effect:

There is no re-entry into the contest after exiting.

No backpacks, sport balls/beach balls, confetti poppers or inappropriate signs are allowed.

Students in grade K-8 must be accompanied by an adult and students K-6 must remain with parents during the game.

Students should be in the bleachers, watching the contest and not running on the concourse or hill area.

All spectators are expected to use proper sportsmanship towards officials, players, coaches and game personnel. Anyone in violation of this will be asked to leave immediately.

We look forward to seeing you Friday night as our Redhawks look to bring home the division title!!

