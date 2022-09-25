Annual Hospice Memorial Service Returns In-Person Oct 23

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Hospice and Friends of Oswego County Hospice are working together to bring back their in-person memorial service for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Elim Grace Church, 340 W. First St., Oswego.

The annual event memorializes former patients of the program, paying tribute to their courage and honoring their memory. It is a decades-long tradition to remember those who have passed away during the last year.

Over the last two years, the service was held virtually due to the pandemic. This year, organizers are pleased to be able to welcome friends and family members of former patients to come together in person. The service will give them all a chance to reflect on their loved ones and the joy they brought to their lives.

The service will include selected readings and music to pay tribute to those former patients and the grace they displayed during their final difficult moments. Light refreshments will be served.

All family and friends of those who have received hospice care are welcome to attend the memorial service. The public is also invited to attend.

Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP to Oswego County Hospice at 315-349-8259 by Friday, Oct. 7.

