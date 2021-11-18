Anthony House by Wellhouse Ministries To Host Black & White Masquerade Ball January 29

OSWEGO — Anthony House by Wellhouse Ministries, Inc. will be hosting its 5th annual fundraiser — Black and White Masquerade Ball — on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First Street, Oswego, New York.

The January Ball is the 5th annual ball which has a significant feature, the sapphire color which signifies a 5th anniversary. Sapphire blue will blend well with the black and white attire for attendees: deep blue ties for the gentlemen and deep blue masks for the ladies.

“We are happy to bring back this event in-person following strict covid guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety. Working with the venue, unvaccinated guests are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing,” said Kateri Spinella, one of the co-founders and president of Wellhouse Ministries.

Guests will enjoy the popular sounds of the incomparable Billionaires, a talented group of local musicians. There will be auctions, raffles, door prize giveaways and much more throughout the evening.

To purchase your tickets, go on-line and visit our website at anthonyhouseoswego.org

Only a limited number of tickets will be available. Individual ticket prices are $90 and groups of eight tickets are available for $630. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on this special night.

For more information, contact Kateri Spinella by calling 315-992-4218, or email: [email protected]. Tickets purchases can be made online via our website: https://www.anthonyhouseoswego.org/events.

