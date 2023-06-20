APW Announces Class Of 2023 Valedictorian And Salutatorian

ALMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – APW Junior-Senior High School recently announced its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2023, honoring seniors Alexander Wejko and Makayla Cobb.

Alexander Wejko is the Class of 2023 valedictorian is a graduate of the PTECH program through CiTi BOCES. He enthusiastically praises the program and its offerings and credits its academic success to working hard and “keeping my nose to the grindstone.” He looks forward to pursuing a career with Novelis as an electrical technician and continuing his education, possibly at SUNY Oswego.

Salutatorian Makayla Cobb credits her success to studying hard and maintaining confidence. She gives thanks to APW’s science faculty for fostering her love of the nature and conservation and plans on attending ESF next year for wildlife science.

Both students will be honored at APW’s annual graduation ceremony, which will take place on June 24 at 10 a.m.

