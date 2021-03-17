APW Blessings In A Backpack In Need Of Food Donations

ALTMAR-PARISH-WILLIAMSTOWN – The APW Central School District is reaching out to the community in hopes of some help with restocking their supplies for their Blessings in a Backpack program.

Last year during they spring quarantine the district was facing several challenges gathering food. They had the community (school and outside) rally around them and donate more than they could have ever imagined.

They are now to the point where our food has dwindled and we are doing a lot of shopping so the money is also dwindling. In a normal year they would have fundraisers to help support our program or donations from outside sources that just do not have that luxury anymore.

The staples that they are in need of weekly right now are listed below: