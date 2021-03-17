APW Blessings In A Backpack In Need Of Food Donations

ALTMAR-PARISH-WILLIAMSTOWN – The APW Central School District is reaching out to the community in hopes of some help with restocking their supplies for their Blessings in a Backpack program.
Last year during they spring quarantine the district was facing several challenges gathering food. They had the community (school and outside) rally around them and donate more than they could have ever imagined.
They are now to the point where our food has dwindled and we are doing a lot of shopping so the money is also dwindling. In a normal year they would have fundraisers to help support our program or donations from outside sources that just do not have that luxury anymore.
The staples that they are in need of weekly right now are listed below:
- Oatmeal (instant) Pancake mix Syrup
- Ramen noodles
- Canned ravioli
- Tuna fish
- Canned chicken Soups
- Instant rice
- Boxed meals
- Peanut butter
- Jelly (plastic only)
- Spaghetti sauce (plastic only) Spaghetti or noodles
- Canned fruit/fruit cups
- Canned vegetables
- Mashed potatoes (bags or small boxes)
If you have any questions please feel free to reach out to either Michelle Dye or Trisha Kling at 315-625-5250 and they would be happy to answer them. The district thanks you for your continued support of this program. It means a lot to them and to the district families.