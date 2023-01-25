ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW Central School District:

APW families and community,

Due to the forecasted weather for January 25, 2023 APW CSD will be dismissing early. The JSHS will be dismissing at 1:00 p.m. and the Elementary will be dismissing at 2:00 p.m.. There is NO PM UPK, and NO Make Sense Shop today.

Family Game Night will be rescheduled and the Algebra Regents will be rescheduled. Afterschool activities are canceled. Be Safe.

