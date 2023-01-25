APW CSD Cancels All Afternoon Activities Today, Jan. 25

January 25, 2023 Contributor
Photo from APWCSD website.

ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from  the APW Central School District:

APW families and community,

Due to the forecasted weather for January 25, 2023 APW CSD will be dismissing early. The JSHS will be dismissing at 1:00 p.m. and the Elementary will be dismissing at 2:00 p.m.. There is NO PM UPK, and NO Make Sense Shop today.

Family Game Night will be rescheduled and the Algebra Regents will be rescheduled.  Afterschool activities are canceled. Be Safe.

Print this entry

Discover more from Oswego County Today

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.