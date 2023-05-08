ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW Central School District regarding drop-off times for May 10 school day:

Good Afternoon APW families,

On Wednesday May 10, 2023, County Route 22 will be closed to all traffic between State Route 104 and Canfield Road from 8:45 a.m. to approximately 10:30 a.m., to accommodate a Mock DWI presentation for our Juniors and Seniors.

If you need to transport your child to school, please make sure they are dropped off prior to 8:40 a.m., so that you will be able to get back down County Route 22 before the road closure.

Again for the safety of all concerned, please do not attempt to travel on County Route 22 between Canfield Road and State Route 104 on Wednesday May 10th between 8:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Thank you for your anticipated cooperation.

