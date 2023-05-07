ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District is using Vector Training, K-12 Edition to offer training courses online for your convenience. Follow these easy steps to complete your Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District safety training requirements:

Using your web browser, go to the Vector Training, K-12 Edition website for Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District: https://apwschools-ny.safeschools.com/

Enter your Username: [email protected]

Below is your complete Vector Training, K-12 Edition training plan along with your coursework status:

Mandatory Training

Course Days Till Due Due Date Time Required Course Status Ed Law 2d (Custom) 49 Fri Jun 23rd, 2023 38 minutes Not Started Student PII (Custom) 49 Fri Jun 23rd, 2023 28 minutes Not Started

Thanks for making Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District a safer place to work and learn.

