May 7, 2023 Contributor
Photo from APWCSD website.

ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District is using Vector Training, K-12 Edition to offer training courses online for your convenience. Follow these easy steps to complete your Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District safety training requirements:

Using your web browser, go to the Vector Training, K-12 Edition website for Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District: https://apwschools-ny.safeschools.com/

Enter your Username: [email protected]

Below is your complete Vector Training, K-12 Edition training plan along with your coursework status:

Mandatory Training
Course Days Till Due Due Date Time Required Course Status
Ed Law 2d (Custom) 49 Fri Jun 23rd, 2023 38 minutes Not Started
Student PII (Custom) 49 Fri Jun 23rd, 2023 28 minutes Not Started

Thanks for making Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District a safer place to work and learn.

