OSWEGO COUNTY – The following is an update from APW City School District concerning math tests scheduled on April 26 and 27, and parent/teacher conferences to be held on May 19:

Good Evening APW Students & Families!

Help Us Celebrate our Administrative Assistants on Wednesday, April 27th!!

THANK YOU Mrs. Denny, Mrs. Bright, Mrs. Mailloux & Mrs. Archer for all that you do for our APW staff, students and families!

If you’d like to send a quick note to say THANK YOU, please click the link below:

• https://forms.gle/WEP2RC3TEvmH9N7DA

NYS CBT Math Exam

The NYS Math State Assessments will take place Tuesday, April 26th and Wednesday, April 27th morning for our 7th and 8th grade APW JSHS students.

Please make sure that your child comes to school on time, brings a charged Chromebook, and gets a good night of sleep before each testing day. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s Math teacher.

APW JSHS Parent Teacher Conference

Please plan for a 10:58am dismissal on Thursday, May 19th, 2022 at the JSHS for Parent Teacher Conferences! Your child’s teacher will be in touch regarding conference times.

Have a great week Rebels!

Mrs. O’Malley

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related