APW Elementary Gets the Crayola Factory Experience

ALTMAR-PARISH-WILLIAMSTOWN – The entire elementary school of APW was able to experience the magic of the Crayola factory recently and received a Crayola packet of goodies to take home with them.

The virtual Crayola Experience is a new offering for youngsters everywhere that provides three hours of fun, instructions and supplies. Every student, including virtual students, at APW Elementary received a packet full of markers, crayons, coloring sheets and more thanks to the collaboration with the APW Transportation Department who helped deliver packets home.

“Being in charge of field trips here, we’ve worked hard to find virtual opportunities for the kids this year,” said APW Elementary Assistant Principal Dawn Cooley. “What I really liked about this one was how interactive it was and that the students received materials they could use and take home.”

Art teachers in the school were able to tie in learning experiences such as ‘how a crayon is made’ into the curriculum, adapting activities to grade levels.

“It was just so fun to see the kids light up as they pulled items out of the packet, saying ‘look at this, we get to keep this,’” Cooley said.

