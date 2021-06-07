ALTMAR-PARISH-WILLIAMSTOWN – Recently, the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School hosted a Special Olympics event of its own in place of the larger annual event.

The event featured multiple Olympic-type events that took place outdoors on the school track. Participants included students from the APW 12:1:1 program and the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation 8:1:1 program.

APW special education teacher Danielle Sierotnik noted that this year’s event may look different from past years due to COVID-19 restrictions, but she was grateful they were able to host an event after a one-year hiatus.

“I think it shows what the kids can do and allows them to have fun and socialize with their peers outside the classroom,” Sierotnik said. “Watching the kids compete with smiles on their faces and trying their best is one of my favorite things.”

