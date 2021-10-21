APW Students To Honor Area Senior Citizens With Thanksgiving Feast

PARISH, NY – Turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie. Sound yummy? Then, please join us for your first taste of Thanksgiving 2021.

For the 35th consecutive year, the Altmar Parish Williamstown High School student government will host their Annual Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Dinner for the senior citizen residents of the district.

This year’s dinner will be held Thursday, November 18 starting at 5 p.m. in the Junior-Senior High School dining room. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we ask that face masks be worn when not eating or drinking.

For your enjoyment, the cafeteria will be decorated in a harvest theme with student made artwork. Students and staff will enhance your dining experience by providing live entertainment throughout the evening. There will also be numerous chances to win door prizes that have been donated by many of our local businesses, neighbors and staff members.

Dinner will included the traditional Thanksgiving fare of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, squash, vegetables, rolls and condiments. And of course, there will be pie for dessert.

We encourage those planning to attend to make reservations by calling the school’s main office at 625-5220. Reservations will be accepted beginning on Monday, November 1. 2021.

The students and staff of the APW Junior/Senior High School look forward to seeing you on November 18th.

