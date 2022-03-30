AUBURN, NY – A new fund sponsored by Auburn Community Hospital (ACH) will provide financial support for students in the Nursing program at both Cayuga Community College campuses.

The Auburn Community Hospital Nursing Student Angel Fund will assist with funding for Nursing program students’ transportation to campus and to their clinical assignments, as well as assist with expenses for the program’s culminating Pinning Ceremony. The Hospital donated $7,500 to establish the Angel Fund in 2022.

“Auburn Community Hospital’s commitment to our nursing students is extremely generous,” said Guy Thomas Cosentino, the Executive Director of the Cayuga County Community College Foundation. “By creating the Angel Fund, they are assisting our students who have been hit with ever-increasing gas prices and other expenses. This fund will help defray students’ costs to go to and from their clinicals at Auburn Community Hospital or in Syracuse. Auburn Community Hospital is a vital part of our community and their support to help make sure our nursing candidates are able to focus on their studies and what they need to graduate says much about how great a partner they are. The hospital’s additional help with our Pinning Ceremony will create lasting memories for our nursing graduates and their families.”

“The College’s Nursing program is exceptional, and ACH has been the beneficiary of numerous nurses who have graduated from this program. Our goal is to continue building our relationship with nursing students from Cayuga and to have a position waiting for them when they graduate. We believe that these nursing students understand the value of being able to care for their friends and families at a community hospital that provides numerous opportunities for nurses to build a career locally. We hope this fund helps nursing students with their expenses and allows them to focus on being amazing nurses,” stated Scott A. Berlucchi, President and CEO, Auburn Community Hospital.

“Students in our Nursing program are unwavering in their dedication to earning a degree and being an integral member of our health care community, but there are times when financial situations arise that create challenges for students,” said Cayuga Nursing Director Mary Driscoll.

“This fund will alleviate some concerns and help students remain focused on their goals. On behalf of our program and students, we appreciate the support of the Auburn Community Hospital.”

Faculty in the College’s Nursing program will recommend recipients for the Angel Fund, and will coordinate these efforts with the College Foundation. Funding will be available to any student currently enrolled in the Nursing program.

Auburn Community Hospital is the sole provider of acute and general hospital services in Cayuga County and its neighboring counties. The Hospital serves a population of 80,000, and emphasizes high-quality patient care and communication, promoting wellness through education, and commitment to excellence of service.

Cayuga’s Nursing program is one of the most successful associate degree programs in the state, with more than 95 percent of graduates over the past decade passing the required National Council Licensure Exam on their first attempt. The program prioritizes professional standards and patient care and advocacy, and provides a variety of clinical settings for students to gain experience caring for patients of any age.

For more information on the College’s Nursing program, visit https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/health-sciences/nursing/. For more information about Auburn Community Hospital, visit https://www.auburnhospital.org/.

About Cayuga Community College

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...