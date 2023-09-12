 Auditions For The Oswego Players December Production Of A Christmas Carol

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Players will be holding auditions for their upcoming December production of the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” adapted by Peter DeLaurier. The director of the production Jennifer Hitchcock is looking for a cast of a 16 to 35 men, women and children ages 4 and up. Many of these roles are gender flexible and more actors can be a part of the ensemble roles.

Additionally, Hitchcock is seeking singers to carol before the show and during intermission, along with a choir director for singers during show.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, October 7th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 11thfrom 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Francis Marion Brown Theatre located near Fort Ontario in Oswego, NY. There will be no callbacks for this production and all auditioning actors will be asked to “Cold Read” from the script. No monologues are necessary.

Faithful to Charles Dickens’ beautiful language, this flexible adaptation of the beloved Christmas classic tells the heartwarming story of miserly Ebeneezer Scrooge. Mr. Scrooge is always cold-hearted, and Christmas is no exception — that is, until the ghost of his deceased business partner, Jacob Marley, comes to warn him about the consequences of living a life of greed and materialism. Over the next three nights, Scrooge is visited by three other spirits who try to convince him that his selfishness will be his downfall. Is this enough to make the selfish old miser change his ways?

The production will run weekends from December 1,2,3 and December 8,9,10 at the Oswego Players, “The Little Theatre on the Water. For more information and ticket sales please visit, https://oswegoplayers.org/ or for phone reservations please call the Box Office at 315-343-5138. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com)

