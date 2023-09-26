Big East Powersports Show Returns To Syracuse This Weekend For Three Days Of Outdoor Adventure

SYRACUSE, NY – The Big East Powersports Show is returning to Syracuse for three days of outdoor adventure, September 29 – October 1, 2023 at the New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center. Discover the world of snowmobiles, motorcycles, ATVs, and beyond at Big East Powersports Show 2023. Whether you’re a lifelong powersport enthusiast or just beginning your trek, this annual expo is the ultimate gateway to your next adventure.

Explore the latest products to enhance your recreation no matter the season or terrain. Connect with industry experts and explore the latest 2024 snowmobiles models, gear, and accessories. In addition, new this year, the Pink Ribbon Riders will be in attendance on Saturday afternoon.

The Big East Powersports Show is the Northeast’s premier powersports expo. Tickets are on sale now at www.bigeastpowersportsshow.com.

Tickets

Tickets for the Big East Powersports Show are on sale now at www.bigeastpowersportsshow.com. Tickets are $13 for adults and $7 for children (6-12). Children under 6 are free.

Hours

The Big East Powersports Show will be open from 4pm to 9pm on Friday, September 29, from 10am to 7pm on Saturday, September 30, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, October 1.

Location

The Big East Powersports Show will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center, located at 581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209.

About the Big East Powersports Show

The Big East Powersports Show is the Northeast’s premier powersports expo, featuring the latest models and technology in snowmobiles, motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, gear and accessories. The show is held annually in Syracuse, NY, and attracts thousands of visitors from all over the region. The Big East Powersports Show is a great place to learn about the latest trends in the powersports industry, find the perfect gear for your next adventure, and meet with industry experts. The show also features live entertainment, seminars, and exhibits.

For more information

For more information about the Big East Powersports Show, please visit www.bigeastpowersportsshow.com.

