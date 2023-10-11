Blessings In A Backpack to host “Count Your Blessings” Trivia Night

Blessings will be hosting the annual “Count Your Blessings” Trivia Night November 3rd. The event will take place at Oswego Elk’s Lodge. Teams of 8 are welcome. Each person is $30. Also, we are looking for basket donations (or gift cards) for our raffles. If you would like to form a team or donate a basket. please contact Michelle McManus at [email protected] or 315-529-1049.

Blessings In A Backpack helps feed over 400 Oswego City School District Students each weekend. Events like this and your generous donations help feed these children.

