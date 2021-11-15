Boy Scout Installs Benches At Great Bear For Eagle Scout Project

FULTON – Blake Duncan, a Boy Scout from Troop 620, as his Eagle Scout Project, offered to make and install the Aldo Leopold type benches used at Great Bear Springs Recreation Area.

Through fundraising, Duncan was able to secure enough money to purchase the lumber and then build 16 benches for Great Bear. Duncan has a special interest, with his dad having a walking disability.

Previously there was only one bench along the Apple Trail. The trail is approximately a half mile, and is designed as disability accessible. Duncan installed five benches along the trail, spaced approximately 200 feet apart. This will allow multiple rest stops, making the trail even more user friendly and accessible for people having walking disabilities.

Several days were spent working in preparation for the bench installations. The Apple Trail was spruced up by Duncan and volunteers, having several dead trees removed and brush cut back.

The other benches have been or will be installed through out the trail system, including two benches for Whiskey Island.

Great Bear Springs Recreation Area is owned by the City of Fulton and Town of Volney. Information about Great Bear can be found at https://friendsofgreatbear.org

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...