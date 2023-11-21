Brittany Lane named Lead Interpretive Park Ranger for Harriet Tubman National Historical Park

AUBURN, NY – Harriet Tubman National Historical Park (HART) would like to introduce Brittany Lane as the first Lead Park Ranger for the park. Brittany will begin her new role on November 19, 2023. “We are incredibly excited to welcome Brittany to Harriet Tubman National Historical Park. Her experience and enthusiasm for sharing Harriet Tubman’s story with visitors as well as her dedication to building new programs make her a perfect fit for the park,” says Superintendent Ahna Wilson.

Brittany started her permanent career in the National Park Service in 2015 at Tuskegee Airman National Historic Site. From there she served as a Park Ranger for Booker T. Washington National Monument starting in 2017, where she had the privilege of becoming a fierce, passionate, and vibrant community and educational leader. She has completed two 120-day details as the Acting Chief of Interpretation for both the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park and Appomattox Court House National Historical Park.

Brittany earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in African American Studies from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and earned a Master of Arts degree in Public Administration from Strayer University. She enjoys spending time with her husband, Edwin, and their dog, Biscuit. She also enjoys traveling, bowling, and reading anything written by Tabitha Brown. She is looking forward to her new role and working with the talented staff at HART.

