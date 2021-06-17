Oswego, NY – The Buc Boosters will be hosting the 2021 Senior Athlete Awards Ceremony at 7:00 pm this Friday, June 18tth at the OHS Stadium, the new home of the Buccaneers.

Oswego High School senior athletes and teams will be recognized for their efforts, through a variety of awards and scholarships for the 2020-21 season. Those teams or individuals who weren’t able to have a senior season due to COVID-19 will be recognized as well.

The event is open to the public and in an effort to continue to build an improved culture, connecting the athletes from modified sports through varsity, the Buc Boosters have invited modified athletes, their coaches and family members to the event. The ceremony will also be live streamed on WBUC.

“The Oswego community has a rich tradition of athletics that begin with our strong feeder programs like Oswego Minor Hockey, Oswego Little League. Oswego Youth Soccer, and Leprechaun League basketball to name a few,” said Sean Callen, president of the Buc Boosters. “Our modified sports at our Oswego Middle School then provides that next step in development, and provides a transition, strong connection and sense of Buc pride to our junior varsity and varsity levels.”



“We are excited to welcome these younger athletes, their coaches and families, so they can support their high school peers and senior class,” he added.

In addition to the senior athletic awards, the ceremony will be highlighted by guest speaker Ed Gosek, the SUNY Oswego Men’s Ice Hockey Head Coach, and conclude with a video and recognition of Coach of the Year and Fan of the Year.



According to Callen, the Buc Boosters found a way to hold the 2020 Senior Athlete Awards Ceremony, by partnering with the Midway Drive-In Theatre, and providing an amazing ceremony for the seniors last year.



“The event this year at the new OHS Stadium will be a positive and memorable end to a very tough year for our all of our students,” Callen said, “and we’ll look forward now to next year, and everything that scholastic athletics provides to the student-athletes, student body, and our community.”

