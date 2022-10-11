OSWEGO – The Oswego Buc Boosters are lining up another community and school spirited event with the help of Cam’s Pizzeria for the Annual Buc Blue Spirit Parade.

This year’s event will take place this Wednesday, October 12 starting from the East end of Lake Street at 5:45 p.m. as part of the Oswego City School District Homecoming Week.

All members of the community are invited to come out to watch the parade on Bridge Street anywhere from West First Street to Hillside Ave and cheer on the Bucs.

“We are excited about having Cams as our parade title sponsor as their continued support of school and community spirit has been a strong force for buccaneers of all ages,” said Booster President Sean Callen.

