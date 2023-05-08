Candidates Seek Election To The Fulton BOE

FULTON – Fulton City School District’s annual Budget Vote and Board of Education Election takes place on Tuesday, May 16 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

This year, the following individuals are running for the Board of Education’s three available seats.

FALLON HUTCHINSON

Fallon Hutchinson is seeking a return to the Fulton Board of Education, having previously served as a three-year member and Vice President. Hutchinson has lived in Fulton all her life with a family history in the city that goes back generations. Her three children and two stepchildren all attend (or have graduated from) Fulton schools, and her husband acted as SRO for 6 years and now serves as an officer for the Fulton Police Department. In the past, Hutchinson has served as the President of the Granby Elementary Parent Teacher Group and participated in numerous committees during her previous term on the Board of Education. She looks forward to supporting the school community, students and staff.

NICHOLAS DEGELORM III

Nicholas DeGelorm is seeking a return to the Fulton Board of Education, having previously served as a member. DeGelorm is a retired member of the US Postal Service and veteran of the US Navy, where he served aboard the USS George Washington and acted as the Equal Opportunity Program Specialist and Advisor to the Captain on issues of racial, ethnic, religious and gender discrimination. DeGelorm and his wife – a retired reading specialist with FCSD – both grew up in Fulton and returned to raise two children. Having previously served within a number of board committees and with many of its members, DeGelorm looks forward to returning to the BOE to emphasize equality of opportunity and ensure students receive the best education possible.

SUSAN COLLINS

Susan Collins is a life-long Fultonian, having attended FCSD schools from kindergarten through grade 12. A strong supporter of public education, Collins attended SUNY schools for her associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees before teaching in the Solvay School District for 29 years. A National Board Certified Teacher, Collins is a third generation public educator committed to the education of all children. She believes in the importance of a shared decision-making process and prioritizing the education, social-emotional health, and empowerment of all students.

DAVID CORDONE

David Cordone is seeking re-election to the Fulton Board of Education, having served on the board from 2001 to 2007 and again from 2011 to the present. In that time, he served as Fulton Board Vice President (2006-2007) and President (2012-2017) and earned the Award for Extraordinary Service to Public Education by the CNY School Boards Association in 2017. Cordone is a lifelong resident of Fulton and a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School with two sons that likewise graduated from the district. He is currently a principal in the North Syracuse CSD and was previously an educator for 33 years. Throughout his time on the Board of Education, he has consistently prioritized students and the opportunities and resources necessary for their success.

BRENDA ABELGORE

Brenda Abelgore is seeking re-election to the Fulton Board of Education, having been a board member for two terms and serving as vice president for the past two years. Both she and her husband are FCSD graduates with many ties to community organizations, having returned to the region to raise their family. Since then, Abelgore and her three children have played an active part in the Athletic Boosters, Quirk’s Players and the Fairgrieve PTA. Currently the testing center coordinator and overseer of the Credit Recovery program at Mexico Academy Central School District, Abelgore had previously worked part-time for FCSD for 14 years. She looks forward to continuing to push for school safety, student empowerment, and fiscal sustainability. Abelgore has recently been endorsed by the FTA.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...