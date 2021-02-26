OSWEGO – Fitzhugh Park Elementary School recently received a large donation of clothing from Exelon that directly benefitted its student body.

The variety of clothing included shirts, sweatpants, undergarments and gloves, and the donations will be distributed as the school year progresses.

“This donation means a lot to our students who are in need of these clothing items,” said Fitzhugh Park Principal Donna Simmons. “When these items are given out, our staff really teaches the student the value of kindness and what they are getting is a donation from people who care and want to help.”

Simmons added that students are taught that it’s nice when people in the community give back with the hope they are one day able to pay it forward if they are able to do so.

In addition to the clothing, Exelon also gives to the school through its Employee Giving Campaign Payroll Deduction Program. The money, donated by individual employees, has supported Fitzhugh Park’s Leader In Me framework and program, which benefits the whole school community.

“We put these donations into The Leader in Me Home & School budget so we can continue to build our commitment to bringing out the leader in each student,” Simmons said.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...