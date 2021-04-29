Caroline Chatterton Speaks At Fulton Sunrise Rotary Meeting

FULTON – Caroline Chatterton, Director of the Fulton Public Library, recently presented to the Fulton Sunrise Rotary during their weekly Zoom meeting.

During the past year, our community members have needed library services more than ever. So, the staff adapted to meet the new challenges brought about by COVID-19. They reimagined existing services and added new ones.

Patrons have been requesting books by phone, email, or through online reservations and getting them on the go via curbside pickup. Book drop off has also been easy with the new box adjacent to the parking lot. Five weekly story hours, for various ages, are livestreamed. And for patron convenience they are also made available on demand via the library website and YouTube channel. Weekly Grab and Go craft projects are keeping many hands busy and putting smiles on faces. A virtual fitness class geared for all ages are also accessible online.

Free 24/7 wi-fi is available to anyone within the general vicinity of the building and wi-fi hotspots may be borrowed for use at home. Late fees have been suspended during this time and the number of items allowed to be borrowed has been increased to reduce stress and travel for patrons. This was especially helpful during the long winter months. Recently the online borrowing service Hoopla was added. Hoopla allows patrons to instantly download free e-books and movies. Faxing, copying, and printing service continued with an added benefit of being provided free of charge.

The Fulton Public Library will be holding a BBQ dinner fundraiser at Bullhead Point on Saturday, June 5. Tickets will be $10 and there will also be raffles and baked goods for sale. So, mark your calendars and be sure to support our library. They stepped up for us during the COVID-19 crisis and now we can say thank you by supporting them.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday morning at 7am via Zoom. For information contact Peg Donnelly at (315) 593-3746. You may also visit us on Facebook.

