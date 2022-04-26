The Community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County hosted a Spring Family Fun Festival on April 2. Thirty families attended and enjoyed the opportunity to participate in family skill building activities. The event was also held as part of Autism Awareness Day to promote understanding and diversity for families experiencing autism.

Brooke Foster, Parent Coordinator for the Community and Family Resource Center, hosted an Autism Awareness presentation for the families. “We want families to have autism awareness, and also acceptance,” Brooke said. “I asked the families what they already knew about autism. If they needed more information, I taught them.” Foster also distributed giveaways and resources related to autism education.

Robert Smith, parent, attended the presentation with his family. “A good amount of people attended,” he said. “It was geared toward kids.” Warren Smith, child, enjoyed his participation at the presentation. “It was helpful for teaching kids,”, he said.

Warren’s brother, Wyatt Smith, offered words of inspiration following the presentation. “There are different kinds of people,” he said. “Some are tall, some are small, and some are just different. I would like to teach others not to feel bad and to think about their life.”

Elizabeth Walker, parent, also attended the event with her family. “I got to meet new people,” she said. “The kids are learning new things.” Her son, Hayden McCauliffe, described how he will help people experiencing autism. “People understand differently,” he said. “I want to help people by playing with them and including them.”

The families also enjoyed creativity games such as an egg hunt, obstacle course, and egg decorating. Raffle prizes were given to help families continue developing strengths and connectedness. Natasha Karasek, child, attended with her younger brother. “We liked the egg hunt the best,” she said. Spring baskets filled with jump ropes, frisbees, bubbles, and sensory games were distributed to each family to take home and continue promoting wellness, creativity, and family connectedness.

For more information on supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit https://ccoswego.com or find them on Facebook

