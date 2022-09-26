Catholic Charities Launches Fall Food Truck Festival Oct. 22

September 26, 2022 ChirelloMarketing
Front, from left: Alex Fitzpatrick, CCOC board; Brooke Foster, program coordinator, CFRC; Barbara McCann, Executive Administrative Assistant; Back, from left: Kim Anglestein, Program Supervisor; Tim Archer, CCOC Community Engagement Coordinator; and Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC, executive director. Absent from photo, CCOC board members Stephanie Davis, Lynn Toth, Sean Broderick, Dan Phillips, and Steve Chirello. Steve Chirello photo.

FULTON – The Community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC) is launching a Fall Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 22, as announced by Brook Foster, program coordinator for the Community and Family Resource Center.

“We’re emphasizing ‘family’ in our festival,” Foster said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a variety of free activities and really welcome in the fall season.”

The event will include a variety of food trucks and music outside provided by CCOC board member, Dan Phillips. Among the food trucks confirmed to-date are Phat Guy Burgers and Big Awesome BBQ. King’s Concessions will have fried dough and cotton candy.

“In our gym, families can enjoy a party atmosphere created by Mystic Music,” said Mary Margaret Pekow, executive director of CCOC. “Mystic hosts kids and family games and keeps the music and fun rolling. In addition, there will pumpkin decorating, build your own scarecrow, a smoothie bike, and face painting. In addition, Pauline’s Closet, our thrift store will be open and holding a penny sale with many bargains to be found.”

Catholic Charities and the Community and Family Resource Center are located at 808 W. Broadway, Fulton.

For more information on their services, or supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980, or visit https://ccoswego.com and find them on Facebook.

Print this entry

About ChirelloMarketing 939 Articles
Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.