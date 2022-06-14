OSWEGO COUNTY – Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the Spring 2022 semester. Below are students from Oswego County who were named to the President’s List, Provost’s List and Dean’s List.

President’s List

Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 are eligible for the President’s List.

Danielle Adams, of Central Square

Anna Beck, of Oswego

Marissa Britton, of Pennellville

Samantha Brundage, of Fulton

Zachary Burdick, of Oswego

Alex Carbonell Rosabal, of Fulton

Erica Davis, of Oswego

Reid Devendorf, of Fulton

Samantha Farwell, of Fulton

Darien Franke, of Pennellville

Cole Hawkins, of Fulton

Mackenzie Hoegler, of Oswego

Lauren Kingsley, of Fulton

Maureen Kinney, of Oswego

Serena Mashaw, of Hannibal

Colin O’Neill, of Mexico

Taylor Peterson, of Oswego

Emily Powers, of Oswego

Paige Seymour, of Oswego

Ashley Skahen, of Fulton

Matthew Slattery, of Oswego

Wendi Starusnak, of Constantia

Shawna Vachon, of Oswego

Alayna Walker, of Parish

Robert Washburn, of Oswego

Justina Webb, of Fulton

Hannah Woodard, of Oswego

President’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Spring 2022 semester and earned a minimum GPA of 3.8 qualify for the President’s List.

Ethan Abelgore, of Fulton

Deborah Butcher, of Fulton

Alissa Gilbert, of Fulton

Chloe Lytle, of Pennellville

Angelina Stupp, of Fulton

James Wallace, of Central Square

Laura Wallace, of Central Square

Brenna Wells, of Oswego

Provost’s List

Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List.

John Ackerley, of Oswego

Mitchell Bruce, of Oswego

Justin Charsky, of Pulaski

Alyssa Cheeley, of Oswego

Jennifer Ciarla, of Oswego

Joshua Collett, of Oswego

Jared Crisafulli, of Oswego

Emma Deloff, of Hannibal

Alaina Galutz, of Oswego

Tyler Griffin, of Oswego

Alexis Hoey, of Oswego

Rory Ingoldby, of Phoenix

Veronica Jones, of Oswego

Amber LaNigra, of Central Square

Emily Leonard, of Fulton

Aiden Longley, of Fulton

Ashley Lyons, of Oswego

Emily Mackey, of Fulton

Daphne McMahon, of Oswego

Tayler Miner, of Oswego

Aaliyah Pape, of Mexico

Ethan Proud, of Oswego

Theresa Race, of Hannibal

Avery Richards, of Oswego

Emma Sanford, of Hannibal

Kenzie Shaw, of Mexico

Tiffany Sidmore, of Fulton

Alyssa Spicer, of Oswego

Ashley St. John, of Oswego

Jacob St. Laurent, of Phoenix

Stephanie Staelens, of Oswego

Marissa Teachout, of Fulton

Brendan Todt, of Fulton

Makayla Wright, of Fulton

McKenzie Wright, of Parish

Provost’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Spring 2022 semester and earned a GPA of 3.5-3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List.

Ashley Johnson, of Oswego

Renatta Kent, of Fulton

Erin Pickrell, of Fulton

Kendall Smith, of Constantia

Alex Wurster, of Central Square

Dean’s List

Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List.

Rosa Bravo Rios, of Oswego

Samantha Brodeur, of Pulaski

Mason Bruce, of Oswego

Jeremy Crisafulli, of Oswego

Dawson Curtis, of Fulton

Jonathan Dickquist, of Hannibal

Alexander Dillingham, of Fulton

Kimberly Eggleton, of Fulton

Madison Eng, of Oswego

Danielle Fitzgerald, of Fulton

Maiya Gunther, of Oswego

Brooke Halstead, of Fulton

Eboney Johnson, of Fulton

Jacob Kelly, of Oswego

Lori Lamb, of Oswego

Joshua McLaughlin-Waite, of Oswego

Kelsey Michaelsen, of Fulton

Michela Palmowski, of Pulaski

Sarah Ann Perkins, of Fulton

Teresa Serrano-Moody, of Oswego

Elijah Shambo, of Oswego

Alexander Stoutenger, of Fulton

Stephanie Webster, of Oswego

Jacob Weigand, of Oswego

Dean’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Spring 2022 semester and earned a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List.

Tylar Hogan, of Oswego

Dustin Kavanaugh, of Oswego

Sarah Mathew, of Fulton

Brianna Prior, of Oswego

Jerrett Williams, of Fulton

About Cayuga Community College

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

