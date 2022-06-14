OSWEGO COUNTY – Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the Spring 2022 semester. Below are students from Oswego County who were named to the President’s List, Provost’s List and Dean’s List.
President’s List
Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 are eligible for the President’s List.
Danielle Adams, of Central Square
Anna Beck, of Oswego
Marissa Britton, of Pennellville
Samantha Brundage, of Fulton
Zachary Burdick, of Oswego
Alex Carbonell Rosabal, of Fulton
Erica Davis, of Oswego
Reid Devendorf, of Fulton
Samantha Farwell, of Fulton
Darien Franke, of Pennellville
Cole Hawkins, of Fulton
Mackenzie Hoegler, of Oswego
Lauren Kingsley, of Fulton
Maureen Kinney, of Oswego
Serena Mashaw, of Hannibal
Colin O’Neill, of Mexico
Taylor Peterson, of Oswego
Emily Powers, of Oswego
Paige Seymour, of Oswego
Ashley Skahen, of Fulton
Matthew Slattery, of Oswego
Wendi Starusnak, of Constantia
Shawna Vachon, of Oswego
Alayna Walker, of Parish
Robert Washburn, of Oswego
Justina Webb, of Fulton
Hannah Woodard, of Oswego
President’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Spring 2022 semester and earned a minimum GPA of 3.8 qualify for the President’s List.
Ethan Abelgore, of Fulton
Deborah Butcher, of Fulton
Alissa Gilbert, of Fulton
Chloe Lytle, of Pennellville
Angelina Stupp, of Fulton
James Wallace, of Central Square
Laura Wallace, of Central Square
Brenna Wells, of Oswego
Provost’s List
Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List.
John Ackerley, of Oswego
Mitchell Bruce, of Oswego
Justin Charsky, of Pulaski
Alyssa Cheeley, of Oswego
Jennifer Ciarla, of Oswego
Joshua Collett, of Oswego
Jared Crisafulli, of Oswego
Emma Deloff, of Hannibal
Alaina Galutz, of Oswego
Tyler Griffin, of Oswego
Alexis Hoey, of Oswego
Rory Ingoldby, of Phoenix
Veronica Jones, of Oswego
Amber LaNigra, of Central Square
Emily Leonard, of Fulton
Aiden Longley, of Fulton
Ashley Lyons, of Oswego
Emily Mackey, of Fulton
Daphne McMahon, of Oswego
Tayler Miner, of Oswego
Aaliyah Pape, of Mexico
Ethan Proud, of Oswego
Theresa Race, of Hannibal
Avery Richards, of Oswego
Emma Sanford, of Hannibal
Kenzie Shaw, of Mexico
Tiffany Sidmore, of Fulton
Alyssa Spicer, of Oswego
Ashley St. John, of Oswego
Jacob St. Laurent, of Phoenix
Stephanie Staelens, of Oswego
Marissa Teachout, of Fulton
Brendan Todt, of Fulton
Makayla Wright, of Fulton
McKenzie Wright, of Parish
Provost’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Spring 2022 semester and earned a GPA of 3.5-3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List.
Ashley Johnson, of Oswego
Renatta Kent, of Fulton
Erin Pickrell, of Fulton
Kendall Smith, of Constantia
Alex Wurster, of Central Square
Dean’s List
Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List.
Rosa Bravo Rios, of Oswego
Samantha Brodeur, of Pulaski
Mason Bruce, of Oswego
Jeremy Crisafulli, of Oswego
Dawson Curtis, of Fulton
Jonathan Dickquist, of Hannibal
Alexander Dillingham, of Fulton
Kimberly Eggleton, of Fulton
Madison Eng, of Oswego
Danielle Fitzgerald, of Fulton
Maiya Gunther, of Oswego
Brooke Halstead, of Fulton
Eboney Johnson, of Fulton
Jacob Kelly, of Oswego
Lori Lamb, of Oswego
Joshua McLaughlin-Waite, of Oswego
Kelsey Michaelsen, of Fulton
Michela Palmowski, of Pulaski
Sarah Ann Perkins, of Fulton
Teresa Serrano-Moody, of Oswego
Elijah Shambo, of Oswego
Alexander Stoutenger, of Fulton
Stephanie Webster, of Oswego
Jacob Weigand, of Oswego
Dean’s List, Part-Time
Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Spring 2022 semester and earned a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List.
Tylar Hogan, of Oswego
Dustin Kavanaugh, of Oswego
Sarah Mathew, of Fulton
Brianna Prior, of Oswego
Jerrett Williams, of Fulton
