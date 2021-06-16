Cayuga Community College Announces Student Accolades For Spring 2021 Semester

AUBURN/FULTON – Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the Spring 2021 semester.

Below are students from the Oswego County area who were named to the President’s List, Provost’s List and Dean’s List.

President’s List

Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 are eligible for the President’s List.

Jea Adams, of Fulton

Daniella Ahart, of Oswego

Renee Albright, of Oswego

Dani Avery, of Oswego

Melinda Bartosek, of Mexico

Amanda Carey, of Oswego

Alyssa Cheeley, of Oswego

Victoria Crisafulli, of Oswego

Cassandra Davidson, of Pulaski

Darien Franke, of Pennellville

Ashlee Hanavan, of Hannibal

Mackenzie Hoegler, of Oswego

Samantha Hudson, of Fulton

Constance Karpinko, of Fulton

Shirley Kristensen, of Central Square

Daphne McMahon, of Oswego

Bryce Nixon, of Constantia

Kellie Phillips, of Fulton

Lane Phillips, of Fulton

Rielly Rozyczko, of Oswego

Matthew Saccone, of Parish

Alyssa Spicer, of Oswego

Jeremy Swistak, of Oswego

Shawna Vachon, of Oswego

Tori Vaughan, of Cleveland

Julianne Verceles, of Oswego

Shawn Victory, of Oswego

President’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Spring 2021 semester and earned a minimum GPA of 3.8 qualify for the President’s List.

Penny Halstead, of Fulton

Briana Hnatko, of Fulton

Kassandra Kearns, of Oswego

Jason Murphy, of Fulton

Erin Pickrell, of Fulton

Dawn Smith, of Oswego

Laura Wallace, of Central Square

Kassie Wallis, of Fulton

Provost’s List

Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List.

Brenda Baxter, of Parish

Andrew Beck, of Oswego

Gage Breckenridge, of Fulton

Deborah Butcher, of Fulton

Logan Chetney, of Fulton

Joshua Collett, of Oswego

Erica Davis, of Oswego

Jamie Fancett, of Fulton

Kaylee Foster, of Fulton

Eryn French, of Oswego

Samuel Gilbert, of Oswego

Mackenzie Hayden, of Oswego

Derrick Heath, of Central Square

Ashley Johnson, of Oswego

Taylor Ladue, of Oswego

Lori Lamb, of Oswego

Sydney Lawton, of Mexico

Abigail Mahan, of Central Square

Tina Majerus, of Mexico

Elizabeth Malinowski, of Fulton

Cheyenne Malone, of Oswego

Abigail Meaker, of Phoenix

Kelsey Michaelsen, of Fulton

Adonis Morales Marroquin, of Fulton

Anna Mullin, of Altmar

Skyler Patnode, of Phoenix

Taylor Peterson, of Oswego

Tattiana Pierce, of Fulton

Joshua Porter, of Fulton

Zachariah Sirbaugh, of Fulton

Kendall Smith, of Constantia

Jacob St. Laurent, of Phoenix

William Stoutenger, of Fulton

Emma Sushereba-Wilson, of Oswego

Kole Tompkins, of Phoenix

Jacob Weigand, of Oswego

Provost’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Spring 2021 semester and earned a GPA of 3.5-3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List.

Lindsey Brannon, of Constantia

Alec Caroccio, of Oswego

Alyssa Dann, of Mexico

Lyndsey Gass, of West Monroe

Michael Giamartino, of Central Square

James Mathis, of Mexico

Brianna Salisbury, of Pulaski

Alise Tallents, of Fulton

James Wallace, of Central Square

Dean’s List

Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List.

Ethan Abelgore, of Fulton

Zachary Almeter, of Fulton

Kara Barrow, of Phoenix

Samantha Brodeur, of Pulaski

Justin Charsky, of Pulaski

Christopher Cleary, of Pennellville

Megan Coe, of Mexico

Allison Collins, of Fulton

Sara Delbrocco, of Oswego

Sydnie Harrington, of Fulton

Brittany Holliday, of Fulton

Jacob Kelly, of Oswego

Chloe Lytle, of Pennellville

Taylor Mattice, of Fulton

Nicole Mistico, of Fulton

Derek Pasiak, of Oswego

Marina Regan, of Oswego

Zachary Rupracht, of Central Square

Justina Webb, of Fulton

Troy Wesolowski, of Constantia

Matthew Wiltsie, of Oswego

Sydney Young, of Phoenix

Dean’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Spring 2021 semester and earned a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List.

Amber LaNigra, of Central Square

Kelly Lawton, of Pennellville

Michelle Mannino, of Oswego

Paige Seymour, of Oswego

About Cayuga Community College

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

