Cayuga Community College Offering On-Campus Open House & Financial Aid Days

FULTON – Cayuga Community College is hosting two on-campus events this month to help prospective students determine how Cayuga’s academic pathways and student life can best serve their long-term goals.

Upcoming Open House and Financial Aid Days at both Cayuga campuses will offer students and their families the chance to explore campus, meet with Admissions and Financial Services staff, and discover student clubs and activities. The Auburn Campus open house is Saturday, November 6, and the Fulton Campus open house is Saturday, November 13. Both open houses are 9 a.m. to noon.

Registration is required for the both events, and can be completed at https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/admissions/openhouse/. For students who are unable to attend, registration for a virtual open house is available at the same link.

“After hosting virtual events in 2020, we’re excited to have students and their families back on-campus for our fall Open House and Financial Aid Days,” said Admissions Director Bruce Blodgett. “These events are dedicated to answering questions and guiding students and their families through the application and financial aid process. We look forward to seeing students and to discussing why Cayuga is a great choice for their next academic and career step.”

One of the most affordable colleges in New York, Cayuga offers 32 degree programs and 10 certificate programs. Scholarship opportunities are also available for students, including the Fred L. Emerson Foundation Academic Scholarships and full-tuition Presidential Scholarships.

Cayuga offers flexible scheduling options, allowing students to take courses in Auburn, Fulton or online as they complete their education around career and family obligations. Small class sizes guarantee students will have direct, personal instruction from the College’s talented faculty.

To protect the campus community, Cayuga successfully transitioned most courses to a virtual environment in the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters. For the Fall 2021 semester, the College returned some courses to an in-person setting without diminishing its vast online offerings. Students at Cayuga will have the opportunity to select the classroom environment that best matches their preferred learning style.

Anyone attending Cayuga’s open houses will be required to follow the College’s COVID-19 protocols. Facial coverings are required.

For more information about Cayuga, visit www.cayuga-cc.edu.

About Cayuga Community College

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...