AUBURN, NY – A new degree program starting in the fall 2022 semester at Cayuga Community College will provide students with foundational skills for careers as music educators and performers.

Cayuga’s music program will offer students academic avenues to study musical concepts, as well as solo and ensemble performances. Graduates from the program will earn an Associate of Science Degree.

The program will encourage a spirit of musical progression while also providing students a depth of knowledge preparing them for careers in education and performance, said Dr. Ron Cantor, Cayuga’s Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

“The Music program promises students a versatile pathway to sharpen their skills not only in vocal and instrumental performance but also the history of music and its role in current society,” Cantor said. “Students can develop musicianship expertise while also laying the groundwork for a future career in music education. It’s an exciting new program whose diverse opportunities will appeal to students in our region.”

The program is ideal for students looking to transfer to a four-year college or university to pursue a bachelor’s degree in music education or music performance. Cayuga has existing seamless transfer pathways for program graduates with SUNY Oswego and SUNY Potsdam.

Enrolled students can expect a combination of classroom instruction and individual study developing expertise in voice or a major instrument. Students will also become proficient in at least one secondary instrument.

The program will also feature guest performances, lecturers, master classes and workshops, which will enable students to learn more about potential career avenues.

For more information about the music program, visit https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/soma/degrees/music/.



