AUBURN/FULTON – An Associate Vice President at Cornell University and a Cayuga County Legislator who represents part of the City of Auburn officially became members of Cayuga Community College’s Board of Trustees on Thursday, March 25.

Saying they’re eager to support Cayuga as it forms strong community partnerships, Legislator Tricia Kerr and Cornell Associate Vice President for Inclusion and Workforce Diversity Angela Winfield were formally sworn-in as new trustees by College President Dr. Brian Durant. Winfield was appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Kerr was appointed by the Cayuga County Legislature.

“Angela and Tricia are tremendous members of our community who are dedicated to ensuring academic and career pathways are available to our students and our local workforce. That commitment to helping others grow and succeed will make them excellent trustees,” Durant said. “We are excited to have them join us, and we look forward to working with them in the years ahead.”

“We are proud to welcome Angela and Tricia to our Board of Trustees. Their wealth of experience will be invaluable as we support the College’s continuing evolution in our region,” said Board Chair Marian Brown. “They have demonstrated an enthusiastic commitment to academic opportunities and workforce and diversity initiatives, all of which are priorities for Cayuga Community College.”

In addition to her role at Cornell University, Winfield has been an attorney with Barclay Damon LLP since 2008. She earned her Juris Doctorate with an Advocacy Concentration from Cornell Law School in 2008 and her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Human Rights from Barnard College of Columbia University in 2005.

Winfield is also a motivational speaker and the founder of Blind Faith Enterprises LLC, an Auburn-based company that motivates individuals to overcome obstacles and reach their full potential. She currently is a board member for The Rev Theatre Co. and has previously served as Board President for the United Way of Cayuga County, Co-Chair of the Accessibility Committee for Aurora of Central New York, and as a board member for the Auburn YMCA, the CAP Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and other not-for-profit organizations.

“Education has made a huge difference in my ability to succeed and the opportunities I enjoyed. Our educational institutions are so important to our communities, and I want to make sure people in our community in Cayuga County, regardless of their identity or background, have the chance at pursuing higher education and workforce development training,” said Winfield. “I’m honored to be appointed to Cayuga’s Board of Trustees.”

This spring Winfield will become the Chief Diversity Officer for the Law School Admission Counsel, a national non-profit organization promoting access and equity in legal education.

Now in her second year in the Cayuga County Legislature, Kerr graduated from Cayuga Community College with an Associate of Science Degree in 1996 in Liberal Arts & Sciences: Math & Science. She continued her education at SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry (ESF) in 1999, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Studies, Policy & Management. Kerr went on to complete graduate coursework in planning and environmental studies at SUNY ESF and Cornell University, Community and Regional Development Institute.

“When I think about Cayuga, I think about these incredible learning opportunities right here in our own backyard. My years of study at CCC were among the most formative in my life. This is where I discovered my passion for science and natural resource conservation,” she said. “I also think about the College’s presence in the community – projects like the Childcare Center that are helping to meet the needs of families and local employers. These are great partnerships that I hope to help nurture and support as a Trustee.”

In January, Kerr was named the Executive Director of Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity. She has previously served as the Marketing & Development Director for CAP Community Action Programs and as an Operations Consultant for Cuddy Financial Services, and worked in the public sector for more than a decade in planning, community and economic development for the City of Auburn and Counties of Cayuga and Onondaga.

Kerr also has an extensive record of service on community support agencies. She’s currently a board member on the Auburn Housing Authority Development Corporation, Cayuga-Cortland Workforce Investment Board and the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District, and is a member of the Auburn Rotary Club and Lifetime Member of the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America. She is a former Commissioner for the City of Auburn Civil Service Commission, a board member for the Auburn Industrial Development Authority and Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District, steering committee member for IGNITE Cayuga County Young Professionals and member of Zonta Club of Auburn.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related