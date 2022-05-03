AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College Student Trustee Kyle Weisman recently received the prestigious Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence at a ceremony in Saratoga Springs.

Currently in his third semester, Weisman has been heavily involved in several student clubs and organizations at Cayuga, along with serving as the student representative on the College’s Board of Trustees. The Chancellor’s Award recognizes students who balance academic success with other aspects of college life, including campus involvement, athletics, career achievement, leadership responsibilities and community service.

Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant complimented Weisman for his academic success, campus involvement and dedication to representing the College’s students.

“Kyle has made an indelible impact in only a short time at Cayuga as an involved trustee and an accomplished student,” Durant said. “I’m proud of all his achievements at Cayuga, and I congratulate him on receiving this well-deserved award.”

Weisman was surprised and proud to receive the award, which is the highest honor bestowed on SUNY students.

“I didn’t expect to receive the Chancellor’s Award. Months ago, when I was filling out the application, even then I didn’t think it would happen. I just wasn’t sure,” he said. “I was very surprised when I learned this semester that I had received the award.”

A graduate of Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington, New York, Weisman will graduate this spring with an Associate of Arts Degree in Liberal Arts & Sciences: Humanities and Social Sciences, with a concentration in Psychology.

Weisman dedicated himself to listening to other students to represent their views and concerns on the Board of Trustees, but also found other ways to become involved on campus. He served with the College Student Government Organization, wrote for the student newspaper, The Collegian, and was the president of Cayuga’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter.

Weisman excelled academically as well, earning a 4.0 GPA and being named to the academic accolades list each semester since he enrolled at the College in Spring 2021.

After receiving his degree from Cayuga, he’s planning on transferring to another SUNY institution to continue his education in psychology while also studying math and chemistry. Weisman eventually wants to earn a doctorate in psychology and research the psychological properties of chronic pain and neural maladaptation.

For more information about the Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence, visit https://system.suny.edu/university-life/student-excellence/.

About Cayuga Community College

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

