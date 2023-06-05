CAZENOVIA, NY – Cazenovia College recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester. Those named to the Dean’s List have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average.

Angelina Driscoll of Hannibal, NY

Sara Eveleigh of Pulaski, NY

Miranda Hamilton of Parish, NY

Madison Lee of Central Square, NY

Madelyn Pieratt of Cato, NY

Daisha Thomas of West Monroe, NY

Alivia Turk of Williamstown, NY

Emily Ward of Lacona, NY

Cazenovia College is an independent, co-educational college near Syracuse, N.Y., offering graduate and bachelor degree programs in the liberal arts and professional studies in an exceptional community environment, with academic and co-curricular programs devoted to developing leaders in their fields. Cazenovia has been named a “Best College” by U.S. News & World Report for seventeen consecutive years and has also been recognized by Money and Washington Monthly as a best value institution. For more information, visit www.cazenovia.edu.

