Celebrate National Wear Red Day®

SYRACUSE: Following is an announcement from the Southwest Community Center in Syracuse on National Wear Red Day:

WHAT: A celebration of National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of heart disease in women

WHEN: Friday, February 3, 2023

10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Southwest Community Center

401 South Avenue, Syracuse

WHO:

Kate Flannery – Go Red for Women volunteer and Executive Director, Office of Community Engagement at Syracuse University

Dr. Nelly Kazzaz –American Heart Association board member and cardiologist with SJH Cardiology Associates

Lisa Wiles – two-time CPR hero

Larry Williams – CEO of Syracuse Community Connections

WHY: Be a relentless force for women’s health. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women. National Wear Red Day is a day set aside to raise awareness of this killer and remind women to pay attention to their heart health. For nearly 20 years, women have been fighting heart disease as part of the Go Red for Women movement.

This year, the American Heart Association is also focusing on CPR education and challenging every household to have at least one person trained in Hands-Only CPR.

