OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced its rabies vaccination clinic scheduled for tonight, June 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hastings Town Highway Garage in Central Square is postponed due to the poor air quality.

Staff have notified those with appointments and will issue an update once the clinic has been rescheduled.

