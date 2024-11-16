OSWEGO COUNTY – Charles E. Riley Elementary School recently held its “Bingo for Books” event, drawing a large crowd of students, families, and community members to celebrate reading and promote literacy.

“Bingo for Books” provided families with an opportunity to engage in an evening of fun reading-related activities. In addition to the bingo games, the event included a variety of games and stations to promote and celebrate reading.

The event was well-attended, with hundreds of participants joining in the festivities. Charles E. Riley Elementary School would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the many volunteers who helped make the event possible, including teachers, staff, and community members.

“We are thrilled with the turnout and the enthusiasm of our students and families,” said Principal Tracy Eygnor. “This event shows the importance of reading and how much fun it can be. We’re also deeply grateful to our volunteers for their time and effort in making this ‘Bingo for Books’ event such a success.”

