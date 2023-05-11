OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to a delicious chicken BBQ dinner on Saturday, May 20 from Noon – 4 p.m. (or until sold out). The menu includes half chicken (prepared by Woodchuck Saloon), salt potatoes, beans, coleslaw, roll, dessert, and beverage.

The eat-in (or take-out) dinner will be served downstairs (use Utica Street entrance). Prices are: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children ages 6-12, $5 under 6 (drumstick or thigh), and $7 for half chicken.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, corner of East 4th and Utica, Oswego. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://trinityumcoswego.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

