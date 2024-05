FULTON – Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association will be holding a chicken BBQ fundraiser at Bullhead Point in Fulton on Sunday September 26, 2021.

The event will begin at noon and continue until sold out. Tickets are $12 per dinner and available pre sale through board members or the day of the event. Curb side pick up available. Sunday you don’t need to cook.

