CENTRAL SQUARE – The Central Square Central School District is excited to welcome Christina Smith as the new acting Executive Director of Pupil Personnel Services.

Smith most recently served as the Assistant Director of Pupil Personnel Services for the district dating back to 2019 and is looking forward to moving into her new role.

“One of my favorite things about being a part of the Central Square School District is the ability to work with the staff, students and families,” Smith said. “Although the district is large in terms of square miles, it is very much a close-knit community.”

Smith earned her CAS in Educational Leadership from SUNY Cortland in 2016 and also holds a M.S. and CAS in School Psychology from Roberts Wesleyan College (2007). When asked what inspired her to take this path, she mentioned her desire to help all students become successful.

“My goal is to have the best special education programming and services for our students,” Smith said. “I have seen the areas that the department is doing well with and want to continue to build on those, but I have also seen where there are opportunities for growth.”

She aims to use collaboration between the staff, students and families to connect ideas and help the department evolve.

“My experience as an Assistant Director included building relationships throughout the district, and I will continue to strengthen those as I move forward,” Smith said.

