Christine Patrick Appointed To SUNY Oswego’s College Council

OSWEGO – Christine Patrick of Fulton, New York, has been appointed to SUNY Oswego’s College Council by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul for a five-year term.

The College Council is mandated by New York State Education Law, which provides for the establishment of a local council to supervise the operations and affairs of each state-operated institution of the State University.

Patrick is an alumna of SUNY Oswego, having earned a bachelor of science in secondary education. Her career is grounded in social work and service to the community. She climbed the ranks as a caseworker, senior caseworker, grade B supervisor and ultimately to director of services for the Oswego County Department of Social Services –- a position she held from 2013 to 2017.

“I am pleased and proud to be a member of the SUNY Oswego College Council,” said Patrick. “I am looking forward to contributing to this worthwhile body and to promoting SUNY Oswego.”

Patrick is very involved in the community and currently serves as a Commissioner on the Fulton Fire and Police Commission. She is a member of the Towpath Towers Senior Housing board, and a past member of the Fulton Library Board and the Child Protective Advisory Council. Patrick is also a graduate of the Leadership Oswego County program.

“We look forward to the many contributions we know Christine will make and the added perspective she will bring to the College Council,” said SUNY Oswego Officer in Charge Mary C. Toale.

About College Councils

Each state-operated campus of the SUNY system has a College Council, appointed by the governor. The SUNY Oswego College Council is mandated by Article 8, Section 356 of the New York State Education Law, which provides for the establishment of a local council to supervise the operations and affairs of each state-operated institution of the State University. These councils function subject to the general management, supervision and control of and in accordance with rules established by the State University Trustees.

