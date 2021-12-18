MEXICO, NY – Tenth-grade students from all nine Oswego County public school districts got to experience student life at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s Career and Technical Education programs during an orientation day last week.

Throughout the day, prospective students got a look at the programming, skills taught, learning spaces, instructors and even got hands-on demonstrations as they considered which programs may fit best with their future goals, be they college, employment or military.

“It was a fantastic day,” said CiTi CTE Principal Michael Thurlow. “It was awesome we were able to get so many students from all around the county in the doors and display what we have to offer through their school. We hope they choose to come back and learn a number of career and life skills at one or more of our outstanding programs.”

CiTi has nearly two dozen Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in a wide-ranging array of fields that combine rigorous academics, innovative technology and collaborative teaching with work-based learning experiences.

Students attending the 10th-grade orientation were greeted as a group before spending around half an hour with one class of their preference before moving to a second and departing to their home district.

Those who attended Culinary Arts got to explore the lab and help scoop cookie dough to be baked, while students touring the nursing assistant program did a scavenger hunt, a geriatric patient simulation and more. Each program showcased its spaces and ensured the students left knowing the skills and tools they would develop during the course.

CTE offers students the unique opportunity to earn a Regents diploma with an industry-approved credential and prepares learners for an exciting and competitive 21st century career.

For more information on offerings, visit citiboces.org/cte.

