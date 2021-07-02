MEXICO, NY – Years of experience in education as a leader, innovator, mentor and visionary recently translated into a prestigious honor for Roseann Bayne, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction at CiTi BOCES.

Bayne earned the Jane Bullowa Staff/Curriculum Development Network’s (S/CDN) Service and Leadership Award. The honor is presented annually to acknowledge an outstanding S/CDN member whose accomplishments have improved the field of education in New York state. It celebrates those who have been actively involved in S/CDN activities while bringing innovation to education and impacting the quality of services to children.

“Roseann’s professional credentials and contributions to education make her a worthy candidate for this award, but it is the joyful way that she approaches her work that makes her stand out amongst the other worthy candidates in our Staff/Curriculum Development Network,” the Mid-State Joint Management Team said in a press release.

In addition to Bayne’s role at CiTi, she also serves in several other capacities as an education expert and community leader. She is a member of the S/CDN Executive Committee and serves on statewide committees for Social Emotional Learning and the Culturally Responsive-Sustaining Education Framework. Nationally, she is an active member of the Association of Educational Service Agencies.

“Roseann is truly a leader in every sense of the word. She is a dedicated educator with a passion for helping others,” said CiTi BOCES District Superintendent Christopher Todd. “Her spirit and intense passion for education is contagious, and I couldn’t think of someone more deserving of this honor. We are incredibly grateful for the expertise she brings to our leadership team and shares with our teachers, our staff and our students. Her contributions to the Oswego County educational landscape are immeasurable.”

Aside from the impact Bayne has had on her colleagues in education, her reach extends well beyond the classroom and into the greater Oswego County community. She serves on the Weston T. Hyde Educational Foundation, which aims to create new and enhance existing educational opportunities for local residents. She also was the driving force behind the Fueling Futures program, which provides food to CiTi students for long weekends and holidays.

“While we are fortunate to have many competent and collaborative colleagues amongst our Staff/Curriculum Development Network team, we believe that Roseann also possesses the spirit, enthusiasm, inquisitive and collaborative nature that the Jane Bullowa Service and Leadership Award represents,” the Mid-State Joint Management Team said upon presenting her with the award.

