MEXICO, NY – Recently, a group of staff members at the Center for Instruction, Technology, & Innovation participated in a drone training exercise that allowed them to fly the machines at the CiTi Main Campus in Mexico.

Teachers, counselors, teaching assistants and additional support staff from the Career & Technical Education programs at CiTi were welcomed to attend three days of professional development to experience drone flying first-hand. Each of those who attended are currently taking an online course that will license them to fly the drones under Part 107 of the Federal Aviation Administration’s regulations.

According to the FAA website, drone pilots operating under Part 107 may fly at night, over people and moving vehicles without a waiver as long as they meet the requirements defined in the rule.

“This is the first step for us,” said CTE Principal Michael Thurlow. “We want to get our people up and involved with these things and try to tie it into our programs and schools.”

Thurlow said the drones would afford an abundance of opportunities for the classes at CiTi. He mentioned that teachers would be able to use them as a visual learning tools in many of programs, especially those that involve agriculture, construction and public safety.

