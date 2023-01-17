OSWEGO COUNTY – Career and Technical Education courses at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation continue to provide students with valuable skills that will serve them long after they graduate.

Construction Technology students have been building cutting boards, walls for the Electrical Technology class and small houses in the workshop. These houses replicate the building process used in full-sized residential construction. Throughout the remainder of the school year, students will be working on these houses until they are complete with a roof, windows, doors, drywall and trim in the interior.

“The students are currently learning about building standards in residential construction,” said Craig Mahon, the instructor of the course. “When students apply the skills needed to construct a project, they are using multiple math operations, hand tools, power tools and most of all, students are learning kinesthetically. Students ultimately have fun while learning and take pride in the projects they work on.”

To learn more about CTE offerings at CiTi, visit CiTiboces.org/CTE.

